Packers draft ILB Quay Walker with No. 22 pick

The Green Bay Packers have selected Georgia ILB Quay Walker with the No. 22 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. He becomes the latest prospect from the defensive juggernaut that was UGA’s 2021 national championship team to find a home in the NFL. They drafted Walker with the first of their two picks in the first round, forgoing the wide receiver position to start.

Scouting Report

Walker gradually improved his stats through each passing season in his four years in Athens, GA. He was one of several NFL-bound Bulldogs players to dominate last season, earning Second Team AFCA All-American honors by tallying 65 tackles, three passes defended, and 1.5 sacks. He led Georgia with eight tackles during their victory over Alabama in January’s College Football Playoff national championship game.

Career statistics

How can Walker impact the Packers in 2022?

Like his time at UGA, it’ll be a gradual process for Walker to develop into a productive pro. He has the pedigree to be successful coming from a dominant defensive program but will have to sharpen his skills and make the most of his reps as a rookie.