Vikings draft S Lewis Cine with No. 32 pick

The Minnesota Vikings have selected Georgia S Lewis Cine with the 32nd pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. He becomes the latest prospect from the defensive juggernaut that was UGA’s 2021 national championship team to find a home in the NFL.

Scouting Report

Cine kept gradually improving his numbers throughout his three seasons in Athens, GA, emerging as a major player as a junior for UGA’s national championship team last year. He finished the 2021 season with 73 tackles, nine passes defensed, and one interception, earning AP Third Team All-American honors. He was also named the Defensive MVP of January’s College Football Playoff national championship game against Alabama, coming away with seven tackles and one pass breakup.

Career statistics

How can Cine impact the Minnesota Vikings in 2022?

Cine has the potential to emerge into a productive, hard-hitting safety but will need to hone in his aggressiveness a little bit. He most likely won’t start right out the gate and will be rotated in for certain packages to begin his rookie year.

He will likely be behind Harrison Smith or Camryn Bynum to start the season but has the talent to play his way into more snaps. Cine balled out at Georgia and has the versatility to play either safety position at the next level. His collegiate career shows how coachable he is and Cine will benefit from training camp and could very well start at some point in the 2022 season.