Bills draft CB Kaiir Elam with No. 23 pick

The Buffalo Bills have selected Florida CB Kaiir Elam with the No. 23 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. The patient press corner will now begin his professional career helping out the secondary of the Bills combat the other quarterbacks and receivers of the AFC East.

Scouting Report

Elam played three seasons in Gainesville, FL, and broke out during his sophomore campaign in 2020. During that season, he accumulated 39 tackles, 11 passes defensed, and two interceptions as Florida made the SEC Championship Game. His numbers dipped a bit in 2021, but that can be attributed to the Gators’ season going down in flames.

He impressed scouts by running a 4.39 second 40-yard dash during the NFL Scouting Combine in February. NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein has compared his skillset to Bears corner Jaylon Johnson.

Career statistics

How can Elam impact the Bills in 2022?

Elam most likely won’t start to begin his rookie campaign but will be heavily used in certain zone packages. His progression throughout the year should land him a few starts by the end of the season.