S JT Woods NFL Draft scouting report

It’s such a great year for safeties coming into the NFL that Baylor’s JT Woods ranks as a day three pick despite an outstanding package of raw skills that could translate into him being a defensive cornerstone as a pro. At Baylor, Woods did a little bit of everything you can ever ask from a safety, from run defense to deep cover. He also recorded six interceptions last season, showing just how much he can do with his hands. He had 57 tackles and eight passes defended to go with all those picks last season. Woods is going to be a solid get for whichever team picks him during the 2022 NFL Draft.

JT Woods: Scouting Report

Long and lean, Woods stands 6-foot-2 and weighs 188 pounds. The first thing that you’ll notice about him is his athletic prowess. He ran a 4.36 forty at the Combine, one of the fastest times of any defensive back, and posted an impressive vertical leap of 39.5 inches. You can see those traits on the field with his excellent closing speed. At Baylor, he played in a variety of safety spots. His hands are impressive too, recording nine picks in two seasons.

Woods did well enough in deep coverage assignments, showing a knack for reading quarterbacks. However, he also lost track of a few long throws and messed up some assignments in the single-high role. But as he learns the pro game and has some of his lack of disciple on deep balls coached out of him, he has the potential to be an above average starter at an increasingly valuable position.

Mock Draft landing spots

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News): No. 204, Tennessee Titans

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): No. 142, Los Angeles Rams