CB Kaiir Elam: NFL Draft scouting report

Cornerback Kaiir Elam played three years with the Florida Gators. He played in 30 games during his collegiate career. Elam totaled 78 tackles and five interceptions over his time with the Gators.

CB Kaiir Elam: Scouting Report

Elam is the latest in a long line of impactful defensive backs coming out of Florida. His best season was his sophomore season when he played in 12 games and had 39 tackles with two interceptions. Elam is 6 ft. 1 1⁄ 2 and 191 lbs which is the picturesque size for an impact corner that is the right blend of size and speed. He will be picked up as a depth corner but has the potential to develop into a dependable CB2.

Elam is a great press corner, but when facing plus-speed, gets burned. This limits his impact in zone coverage, but he can certainly be developed at the next level. An area scout for an NFC team was quoted as saying that Elam “got a little laze with his technique” in the 2021 season.

Mock Draft landing spots

Mel Kiper/Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 48, Chicago Bears

“The Bears’ pass defense was awful last season — they allowed 31 touchdown passes — and they need someone on the other side of Jaylon Johnson. Elam is big (6-foot-1), fast (4.39 40 at the combine) and has great ball skills.” – Kiper

Pete Prisco (CBS Sports): No. 30, Kansas City Chiefs

“They lost Charvarius Ward in free agency to the 49ers, so drafting a young replacement would be ideal. Elam could step in and start right away.”

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News): No. 37, Houston Texans

“The Texans need help on the back end of their defense with some size, aggressiveness and physicality in coverage. Elam would fit the need nicely for Lovie Smith and is sometimes explosive in making plays on the ball.”

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): No. 22, Green Bay Packers

“Elam is the man-coverage specialist the Packers will gravitate toward on draft night.”