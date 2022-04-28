Best bets for WR Drake London’s 2022 NFL Draft position

Wide receiver Drake London was one of the lone bright spots for a lost USC Trojans season in 2021 before he fractured his ankle last October. He has been recovering from the injury and projects to be one of the top players selected from his position in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Opinions will vary depending on where you look as to whether he will be drafted in the top 10, and his over/under draft position is set at 10.5.

Check out the NFL Draft odds and info provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Odds

Over 10.5 (-125)

Under 10.5 (-105)

Best bets

Whoever gets London will get a player who is ready for the NFL and should be ready to contribute right away. He has the size and speed teams look for as an elite wideout, so it will be interesting to see where he lands. Oddsmakers set the perfect number here and it could go either way, but I’ll follow where the juice tells me to go and take the over 10.5 with -125 odds. There are some wide receiver-needy teams around the No. 10 spot, but there are enough quality prospects at other positions to where London will fall out of the top 10 on draft night.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.