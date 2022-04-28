Best bets for WR Garrett Wilson’s 2022 NFL Draft position

Garrett Wilson left an elite Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver room to get into the NFL Draft early, and some project him to be the top wideout taken on draft night. Despite sharing reception opportunities with fellow Ohio State wide receivers Chris Olave and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Wilson caught 70 passes for 1,058 yards with 12 touchdowns in 2021.

Oddsmakers set Wilson’s over/under draft position at 9.5 heading into draft night.

Check out the NFL Draft odds and info provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Odds

Over 9.5 (-115)

Under 9.5 (-115)

Best bets

Wilson will be the top wide receiver selected on draft night, and it will come within the first 10 selections, so let’s go with the under 10.5 with -115 odds. Oddsmakers suggest there is a 50% chance he is a top-10 pick and if a wideout is taken in the top 10, it will be Wilson, but it will be close. The New York Jets could be a team to watch out for with this selection with the 10th overall pick and a roster in need of receivers.

