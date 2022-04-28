Best bets for total ACC players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft

The ACC appears likely to have the first quarterback selected in the 2022 NFL Draft with Pittsburgh Panthers QB Kenny Pickett, who had an incredible final season of college football. However, this is not a particularly deep ACC when it comes to first round draft picks, and oddsmakers set the over/under at 4.5 players in the conference to hear their names called on Day 1 of the draft.

Check out the NFL Draft odds and info provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Odds

Over 4.5 (-125)

Under 4.5 (-105)

Best bets

Pickett and former NC State Wolfpack offensive lineman Ikem Ekwonu are both likely to be top-10 picks with Florida State Seminoles edge rusher Jermaine Johnson set to be drafted in Round 1. Will the ACC get two more in the first round? I think this number finishes at five on Thursday night, taking the over 4.5 with -125 odds.

