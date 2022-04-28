Best bets for total Big-10 players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft

The Big Ten Conference appears likely to have the No. 1 overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft with Michigan Wolverines edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson. Outside of him, plenty of players from inside the conference are expected to hear their names called in Thursday’s first round.

Oddsmakers set the over/under for Big Ten first round picks at 6.5 as we get closer to Day 1 of the draft.

Odds

Over 6.5 (-120)

Under 6.5 (-110)

Best bets

Hutchinson and Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Garrett Wilson are highly likely to land inside the top 20, but the Big Ten appears to have plenty of players selected in the 20s and 30s. Without enough sure-fire first round picks, there’s a chance one or two players in the conference could slip out of the first round. Let’s go with the under 6.5 with -110 odds on draft night.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.