Best bets for total Pac-12 players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft

The Pac-12 is likely to have one top-five pick in the 2022 NFL Draft with former Oregon Ducks edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, but there is plenty of room for more from the conference to be selected in the first round on Thursday night.

Oddsmakers set the over/under at 4.5 Pac-12 players to be selected in Round 1.

Odds

Under 4.5 (-165)

Over 4.5 (+135)

Best bets

As you can see from the odds, oddsmakers are not too confident in the Pac-12 getting to five first rounders, and I’d have to agree. It appears there is a clear top four with Thibodeaux, CB Trent McDuffie (Washington Huskies), LB Devin Lloyd (Utah Utes) and WR Drake London (USC Trojans). It is difficult to see who the fifth player would be, so the under is the best play here, though the payout will not be substantial.

