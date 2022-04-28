Best bets for total SEC players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft

The SEC continues to dominate the NFL Draft compared to the rest of the college football conferences, and there is no reason to assume that will change any time soon. The SEC is likely to have double-digit first round picks on Day 1 of draft day.

Oddsmakers project approximately one-third of the first round will be comprised of SEC players. The over/under is set at 10.5 first round picks out of the conference.

Odds

Over 10.5 (-135)

Under 10.5 (+105)

Best bets

Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Travon Walker appears to be the first SEC player to go off the board, and he will be followed by plenty of prospects from the conference. I’d love to go contrarian here and take the under for a higher payout, but there will be more than 10 SEC players selected on Thursday night. This one should come down to the final few draft picks but ultimately hit the over.

