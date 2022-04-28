2022 NBA playoffs second round: No. 1 Suns vs. No. 4 Mavericks

The Phoenix Suns will meet the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the 2022 NBA playoffs after both teams wrapped up series wins on the road Thursday. The Suns took care of the New Orleans Pelicans, while the Mavericks eliminated the Utah Jazz. Here’s how Phoenix and Dallas match up in the second round.

No. 1 Suns vs. No. 4 Mavericks

Head-to-head record: Suns 3-0

Overall record: Suns 64-18, Mavericks 52-30

Leading scorer on Suns: Devin Booker

Leading scorer on Mavericks: Luka Doncic

Odds to win series: TBD

The Suns got Devin Booker back in Game 6, although he was on a minutes restriction. Chris Paul was able to shake off some uncharacteristic performances to look like a star once again, which is what Phoenix needs to get back to the NBA Finals. If Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges can carry this confidence into the next round, watch out for the Suns.

The Mavericks won two games in the first round without star Luka Doncic, which speaks about how deep this group really is. Jalen Brunson and Spencer Dinwiddie are showing they can be reliable contributors, while Maxi Kleber and Dorian Finney-Smith are delivering timely shots. If Doncic is back to 100 percent, Dallas can create some problems for Phoenix with its defense.