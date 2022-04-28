Best bet for first player selected in 2022 NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft is quickly approaching and quite literally the first order of business is determining who the Jacksonville Jaguars will select with the No. 1 overall pick. Some years, there’s a consensus on which prospect will have his name called first while other years will feature a great debate over who will get the top spot.

For months, it seemed like Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson was the consensus choice to be selected first overall. The Wolverine edge rusher set program sack records this past season and finished as the runner-up in Heisman Trophy voting. As of this week, however, Georgia defensive end Travon Walker has overtaken him as the odds-on favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The national title winning edge rusher crushed it at both the draft combine and UGA’s pro day and his stock has skyrocketed ever since. The Jaguars are wielding the No. 1 overall pick for a second year in a row and either star prospects would help out with their rebuild immediately.

There are, of course, other viable options they could go with as well. Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux has been tabbed as a top first round draft pick since he was in high school and the Jags could put to bed speculation over his falling stock. Jacksonville could always throw a curveball by eschewing an edge rusher for say, a pass protector like NC State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu or an elite defender in the secondary like Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner.

We have NFL Draft odds for who will be selected with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Let’s look at who the oddsmakers have slotted near the top.

Odds

Travon Walker -250

Aidan Hutchinson +250

Ikem Ekwonu +450

Evan Neal +2500

Kayvon Thibodeaux +5000

Best bet

Bettors should stick with Hutchinson as the top pick and can actually get some value with him with plus odds.. He seems destined for Jacksonville and will most likely walk across the Las Vegas stage donning a teal and black hat.

