No. 1 Heat vs. No. 4 76ers schedule in 2022 NBA playoffs second round

The Miami Heat will be taking on the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round of the 2022 NBA playoffs. The Heat defeated the Atlanta Hawks 4-1 in the first round, while the 76ers took out the Toronto Raptors 4-2. The Heat will look to get both Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry back for this series after they sat out the final game of the first round. The 76ers won’t have to worry about Matisse Thybulle’s availability in this series as he’ll be able to play in Miami despite being unvaccinated. Here’s how the schedule shapes up for this Eastern conference semifinal series between the Heat and 76ers.

No. 1 Heat vs. No. 4 76ers schedule

Game 1: 76ers @ Heat, Monday, May 2, TNT

Game 2: 76ers @ Heat, Wednesday, May 4, TNT

Game 3: Heat @ 76ers, Friday, May 6, ESPN

Game 4: Heat @ 76ers, Sunday, May 8, TBD

*Game 5: 76ers @ Heat, Tuesday, May 10, TNT

*Game 6: Heat @ 76ers, Thursday, May 12, ESPN

*Game 7: 76ers @ Heat, Sunday, May 15, TBD

*Games 5-7 if necessary