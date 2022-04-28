No. 1 Suns vs. No. 4 Mavericks schedule in 2022 NBA playoffs second round

The Phoenix Suns will play the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the 2022 NBA playoffs after both teams wrapped up series wins Thursday. The Suns took care of the upstart New Orleans Pelicans, while the Mavericks likely sent the Utah Jazz into a retooling situation. Devin Booker returned in Game 6 for the Suns, which is good news for a team hoping to get back to the NBA Finals. Dallas won its first playoff series of the Luka Doncic era, and now gets to meet the defending West champions. Here’s how the schedule sets up for this Western conference semifinal matchup between the Suns and Mavericks.

No. 1 Suns vs. No. 4 Mavericks schedule

Game 1: Mavericks @ Suns, Monday, May 2, TNT

Game 2: Mavericks @ Suns, Wednesday, May 4, TNT, 10:00 p.m. ET

Game 3: Suns @ Mavericks, Friday, May 6, TBD, 9:00 p.m. ET

Game 4: Suns @ Mavericks, Sunday, May 8

*Game 5: Mavericks @ Suns, Tuesday, May 10

*Game 6: Suns @ Mavericks, Thursday, May 12, ESPN

*Game 7: Mavericks @ Suns, Sunday, May 15

*Games 5-7 if necessary