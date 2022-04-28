 clock menu more-arrow no yes

No. 1 Suns vs. No. 4 Mavericks schedule in 2022 NBA playoffs second round

Here’s a look at the series schedule for Suns-Mavericks.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Phoenix Suns v Dallas Mavericks
Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks handles the ball during the game against Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns on February 1, 2021 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.
Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns will play the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the 2022 NBA playoffs after both teams wrapped up series wins Thursday. The Suns took care of the upstart New Orleans Pelicans, while the Mavericks likely sent the Utah Jazz into a retooling situation. Devin Booker returned in Game 6 for the Suns, which is good news for a team hoping to get back to the NBA Finals. Dallas won its first playoff series of the Luka Doncic era, and now gets to meet the defending West champions. Here’s how the schedule sets up for this Western conference semifinal matchup between the Suns and Mavericks.

No. 1 Suns vs. No. 4 Mavericks schedule

Game 1: Mavericks @ Suns, Monday, May 2, TNT
Game 2: Mavericks @ Suns, Wednesday, May 4, TNT, 10:00 p.m. ET
Game 3: Suns @ Mavericks, Friday, May 6, TBD, 9:00 p.m. ET
Game 4: Suns @ Mavericks, Sunday, May 8
*Game 5: Mavericks @ Suns, Tuesday, May 10
*Game 6: Suns @ Mavericks, Thursday, May 12, ESPN
*Game 7: Mavericks @ Suns, Sunday, May 15

*Games 5-7 if necessary

