Best bet for third player selected in 2022 NFL Draft

The Houston Texans are currently slotted with the No. 3 overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, and they can go in a number of different directions as they look to enter a new era in the franchise. They will follow the Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions in the draft, and this should be an interesting pick early on Thursday night.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, NC State Wolfpack offensive lineman Derek Stingley Jr. is the favorite to be selected third overall according to NFL Draft odds.

Odds

Derek Stingley Jr. +200

Ikem Ekwonu +350

Ahmad Gardner +400

Travon Walker +425

Kayvon Thibodeaux +450

Evan Neal +1000

Charles Cross +1000

Aidan Hutchinson +1000

Garrett Wilson +2500

Kenny Pickett +5000

Best bet

Plenty of mock drafts have linked Ekwonu to the Texans, and that’s where we’ll go here. There is good enough odds at +185 to make it worth taking the frontrunner, but this is no way a guarantee. Houston has a number of areas to fix on their roster, but snagging the best offensive lineman in the draft is not a bad way to go in Round 1.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.