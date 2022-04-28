Series props for Celtics vs. Bucks in second round of 2022 NBA playoffs

The Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks will meet in the Eastern conference semifinal round after rolling through the opening round with ease. The Celtics are coming off a sweep of the Brooklyn Nets, while the Bucks defeated the Chicago Bulls 4-1. Khris Middleton is set to miss this series with a sprained MCL he suffered in Game 2 against the Bulls, meaning the Celtics are going to be favored from the jump. Here are some of the best series props for Celtics-Bucks, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Celtics vs. Bucks series props

Series Correct Score: Celtics 4-3 (+300)

Even with Middleton out, the series should go the distance. In fact, this correct score is favored and still carries nice value at +300. The Celtics have homecourt advantage and even though the Bucks have pulled off some big roads wins in recent playoff campaigns, it’s hard to see them going to TD Garden and winning a potential Game 7 without Middleton.

Series Total Games: 7 (+175)

The series should go the distance, as these two teams are quite evenly matched on paper. The Celtics get the benefit of being completely healthy entering the matchup, but anything can happen over the course of a series. Back this one to get to the seventh and final game.

Series Spread: Bucks +1.5 (-145)

Even though Milwaukee is down an All-Star, it’s hard to see the Bucks losing this series by more than a game. This team still has arguably the best player in the league, a two-way star guard in Jrue Holiday, and plenty of excellent rotation players. The Bucks have shown they can win on the road as well. This should be a close series the whole way, which makes the Bucks the better pick for the series spread.

