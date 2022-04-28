Best bets for Top-5 players selected in 2022 NFL Draft

Sure, anyone can make a mock draft, but if you’re so inclined to really put a stake on the outcome of the 2022 NFL Draft, you might as well take a risk on picking the first five players off the board this year. What really makes this interesting is that teams don’t typically draft players in a way that mirrors how the scouting world ranks them. Front offices have to consider things like position value, team needs, contracts, etc. And then there are those team that really throw a monkey wrench into the draft by picking a player out of left field — shoutout to Mitchell Trubisky.

Let’s take a peak at who’s most likely to be off the board within the first five picks. NFL Draft odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Odds

Travon Walker -1600

Kayvon Thibodeaux -750

Ikem Ekwonu -225

Ahmad Gardner -130

Derek Stingley Jr. +150

Jermaine Johnson II +175

Evan Neal +175

Charles Cross +200

Malik Willis +1000

Kyle Hamilton +1200

Kenny Pickett +2000

Garrett Wilson +1200

Jameson Williams +1500

Drake London +700

Best bet

A trio of defensive linemen are virtually consensus picks to be among the five five players. That includes Georgia’s Travon Walker and Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux, who could easily go first and second. Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal should definitely be among the first five picks too. Another blocker who’s widely believed to be a top-five pick is NC State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu.

And let’s not overlook the quarterbacks. Because of the position value, a thin group of prospects at the position, and the burning need so many teams have, it wouldn’t be a shock at all to see some franchise swing a deal to move into the top 10 for Liberty’s Malik Willis. Given the odds versus the likelihood of that happening, it’s definitely worth a wager on Willis to go in the top five.

