Best bets for Top-10 players selected in 2022 NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft is finally here and all of the months of mock drafts will finally pay off. The joy of the draft is that there are usually some players locked into top spots, but there is always the chance of a surprise pick. If you are interested in betting on the landing spots of certain players, DraftKings Sportsbook has you covered. You can place a bet for players that will be taken in the top-10. Here are the NFL Draft odds for the players to be drafted in the top-10 and the best bets to go with.

Barring any other trades before the Draft the top-10 looks like this: Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, New York Jets, New York Giants, Carolina Panthers, Giants again, Atlanta Falcons, Seattle Seahawks and the Jets again.

Note: Players like EDGE Aidan Hutchinson, OL Evan Neal, OL Ikem Ekwonu and DL Travon Walker won’t be listed because of how high their odds are to be taken in the top five that they are considered a lock for the top-10.

Odds

Ahmad Gardner -1600

Kayvon Thibodeaux -1600

Charles Cross -400

Derek Stingley Jr. -300

Jermaine Johnson II -225

Garrett Wilson -175

Jameson Williams -125

Malik Willis -105

Drake London +125

Kyle Hamilton +200

Kenny Pickett +300

Jordan Davis +400

Trevor Penning +500

Devin Lloyd +750

Best bets

EDGE rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux and CB Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner have the best odds to go in the top-10. They will instantly slot in as a starter no matter which team comes away with them. Thibodeaux has been recently mocked as high as No. 3 while Gardner projects to land with either New York team in the back end of the top-10.

The biggest thing that can throw off the draft is when the first quarterback be taken. The quarterback class is especially thin from what we have seen in recent years which is leading to the unpredictability at the position. With the way the quarterbacks have looked, it wouldn’t be surprising if none of them went in the entire first round or if five did. Malik Willis has -105 odds to go in the top-10 and has been mocked everywhere from the Lions to the Seahawks at number nine. It’s hard to imagine that Willis makes it past the Falcons or Seahawks at the back end of the top-10.

