Which QBs could be dealt during the 2022 NFL Draft?

With the 2022 NFL Draft set to begin on Thursday night in Las Vegas, Nevada, teams will be looking find the next generation of superstars to lead them to a Super Bowl. While there will be a lot of attention on which quarterbacks are drafted in the first round, we could also see a few veteran quarterbacks moved during draft weekend.

Below we’ll take a look at those quarterbacks and why they are being traded to a different team for this upcoming season.

Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers

Despite getting the Niners to the NFC title game last season, it appears as if Garoppolo will be playing elsewhere next season. Garoppolo was solid through various points last year but he’s not the future in San Fran. The 30-year-old quarterback completed 68.3% of his passes for 3,810 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions in 2021.

San Fran will move on with second-year quarterback Trey Lance, who they selected with in the first round last year. Garoppolo is in the final year of his five-year deal, which will make it easier to move him.

Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns

Mayfield will be playing elsewhere this season after the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson in a blockbuster trade from the Houston Texans. Mayfield struggled last season due to a lingering shoulder injury that hindered him.

The 27-year-old signal caller completed 60.5% of his passes for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. Mayfield had his fifth-year option exercised for $18 million and is set to become a free agent after the 2022 season. The former first round pick doesn’t have a lot of potential teams where he can go to immediately start, but could go somewhere to compete for a job.

Sam Darnold, Carolina Panthers

If the Panthers get their quarterback with the sixth overall pick, Carolina could decide to move on from Darnold. The Panthers have a quality backup quarterback in PJ Walker, who can start when needed.

Darnold started out last season playing well, but missed some time with a shoulder injury. He completed 59.9% of his passes for 2,527 yards, nine touchdowns, 13 interceptions and had five rushing touchdowns. This offseason, the Panthers’ front office brass has said all the right things about Darnold. But if the Panthers get Malik Willis or Kenny Pickett, they aren’t obligated to keep the former first round pick on the roster.