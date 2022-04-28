History of the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft

The number one draft pick in the NFL is coveted as it inspires hope for the future. Whether a team earned the draft pick by performing the worst in the previous season, or if the pick was acquired from selling a ton of future draft capital, the first team on the clock will have all eyes on them. They are the only team in the entire draft that gets to select from every eligible player and they have to make sure they don’t screw it up. The Jacksonville Jaguars will select first for the second year in a row in the 2022 NFL Draft.

For the first time since 2017, a quarterback will not be taken with the first pick of the NFL Draft. Barring a trade, the Jaguars selected quarterback Trevor Lawrence No. 1 in 2021 so don’t expect to see another taken this year. Over the last decade, there have been seven quarterbacks, two defensive ends and one offensive tackle taken with the first overall pick.

Who Will Go No. 1 in 2022?

The exciting thing about this year’s NFL Draft is that there isn’t a consensus No. 1 overall pick. Last year, it was pretty obvious that the Jaguars would take Lawrence, but this year, they have options. At DraftKings Sportsbook, EDGE Aidan Hutchinson (-225), DT Travon Walker (+220), OT Ikem Ekwonu (+1200) and OT Evan Neal (+1400) have the best odds to hear their name called first.

If you check around popular mock drafts, ESPN’s Todd McShay thinks Hutchinson is a no-brainer and CBSSports’ Kyle Stackpole agrees. Stackpole’s coworkers are a little split though. Ryan Wilson has them taking Ekwonu while Pete Prisco has them drafting a different o-lineman in Neal. Chris Trapasso and Josh Edwards both think that Walker will don a Jags jersey on draft day.

Last Number One Pick at Each Position

Quarterback: 2021 — Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Defensive end: 2017 — Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns

Offensive tackle: 2013 — Eric Fisher, Kansas City Chiefs

Wide receiver: 1996 — Keyshawn Johnson, New York Jets

Running back: 1995 — Ki-Jana Carter, Cincinnati Bengals

Defensive tackle: 1994 — Dan Wilkinson, Cincinnati Bengals

Linebacker: 1988 — Aundray Bruce, Atlanta Falcons

Guard: 1961 — Ken Rice, Buffalo Bills (AFL)

Safety: 1956 — Gary Glick, Pittsburgh Steelers

Center: 1939 — Ki Aldrich, Chicago Cardinals

Fullback: 1938 — Corbett Davis, Cleveland Rams

A tight end, cornerback, kicker and punter have never been taken with the first overall selection in an NFL Draft.

Total Number One Picks at Each Position

Quarterback: 37

Running back: 21

Fullback: 2

Wide Receiver: 4

Tight End: 0

Offensive Tackle: 4

Offensive Guard: 1

Center: 2

Defensive End: 11

Defensive Tackle: 6

Linebacker: 3

Cornerback: 0

Safety: 1

Kicker: 0

Punter: 0