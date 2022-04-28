Who is the youngest player in the 2022 NFL Draft?

The 2022 NFL Draft is set to take place this week in Las Vegas from Thursday, April 28 through Saturday, April 30.

To be eligible for the draft, one must be at least three years removed from high school and that always brings a variety of prospects in terms of experience and age. Some NFL hopefuls will enter after completing college as a fifth-year senior while others will immediately bolt as soon as they’ve reached the three-year checkmark.

According to the Establish the Run prospect database, the youngest player in the 2022 NFL Draft is Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller, who was born on August 9, 2001. A four-star prospect in the 2019 high school recruiting class, Spiller ran for just under 3,000 yards and 25 touchdowns in his three years in College Station, TX. He is considered a potential second or third-round pick as one of the top tailback prospects in this class.

Spiller is just five days younger than Mississippi State wide receiver Makai Polk, who was born on August 4, 2001. A three-star prospect in the 2019 high school recruiting class, Polk spent two years at Cal before transferring to Mississippi State this past season. Playing in Mike Leach’s famed air raid offense, he hauled in 105 catches for 1,046 yards, and nine touchdowns. He’s currently projected as a seventh-round pick.

The third-youngest potential draftee is USC wide receiver Drake London, who was born on July 24, 2001. Joining the Trojans as a four-star recruit in the 2019 high school recruiting class, he caught 160 passes for 2,153 yards, and 15 touchdowns in his three years in Los Angeles. London has the potential to be the first wide receiver taken off the board and could land as high as the Top 10.

The only other prospect who will not be of legal drinking age by the time Thursday’s draft begins will be Iowa State running back Breece Hall, who was born on May 31, 2001. Hall is considered the top running back prospect in this class and most mock drafts have him going in the early to middle portions of the second round.