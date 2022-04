Full list of tee times for Round 2 of Mexico Open

The PGA Tour is in Vallarta, Mexico this week for the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta Vallarta, and the event on the Greg Norman design is a new track for all teams on the west coast of Jalisco, Mexico.

Round 2 gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 8:45 a.m. ET. You can watch coverage of the Mexico Open on Friday from 3:30-6:30 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. Additionally, PGA Tour LIVE will air coverage of nearly every shot from 8:45 a.m. ET until the last shot of the day..

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the Mexico Open on Friday. The marquee group on Friday will be Tony Finau, Abraham Ancer, and Kevin Na. The featured groups consist of Graeme McDowell, Gary Woodland, and Carlos Ortiz, along with Emiliano Grillo, Cameron Tringale, and Russell Knox.

Here is the complete list of tee times for Round 2 of the 2022 Mexico Open on Friday.