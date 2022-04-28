Breaking down the weather forecast for Duramax Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway

The Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware will host this weekend’s NASCAR events. The action gets started on Friday, April 29th with practice and qualifying for the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ A-Game 200. Saturday, April 30th will have the A-Game 200 and the qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series’ Duramax Drydene 400. Sunday, May 1st will see the running of the Duramax Drydene 400.

The weather for NASCAR’s recent events has looked spotty and we have seen delays and postponements. That shouldn’t be the case this weekend. The projected forecast looks great with the highest chance of rain peaking at six percent.

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for the Dover International Speedway this weekend in Dover, DE, with info courtesy of AccuWeather. As always with the weather, forecasts are all tentative.

Friday, April 29th

Hi 61°, Low 40°: Sunny and breezy, 0% chance of rain

3 p.m. ET, Xfinity Series Practice

3:30 p.m. ET, Xfinity Series Qualifying

Saturday, April 30th

Hi 64°, Low 43°: Plenty of sunshine, 0% chance of rain

10:30 a.m. ET, Cup Series Practice

11 a.m. ET, Cup Series Qualifying

1:30 p.m. ET, Xfinity Series A-Game 200 (200 laps, 200 miles)

Sunday, May 1st

Hi 63°, Low 53°: Partly sunny, 6% chance of rain

3 p.m. ET, Cup Series DuraMAX Drydene 400 (400 laps, 400 miles)