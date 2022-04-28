Best prop bets to consider for Suns vs. Pelicans Game 6

The Phoenix Suns will head to New Orleans, looking to close out the Pelicans in Game 6. Led by 31 points and stellar defense from Mikal Bridges, the Suns won Game 5 convincingly 112-97. Let’s take a look at a couple of player props ahead of Thursday night game, with odds courtesy of DraftKings SportsBook.

Brandon Ingram Over 25.5 Points (-105)

Ingram has averaged 28 points per game in the series and done well at home. If the Pelicans have any chance at pulling this one out he will need to have a big night , and expect him to do so. Take the over.

Chris Paul Over 1.5 Three-pointers (-105)

Similar to Ingram, Paul will need to play well to close out this game in a hostile environment. Paul has picked up his scoring with Booker out, so this is a safe bet. Paul has struggled a bit from three in the past two games, going 0-for-7. He was 7-of-18 from distance in the first three games of the series.

