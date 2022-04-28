Best prop bets to consider for 76ers vs. Raptors Game 6

The Philadelphia 76ers will head to Toronto trying to avoid an epic collapse. After going down 3-0, the Raptors find themselves one game away from doing the unthinkable and forcing a Game 7. Toronto won Game 5 In Philadelphia, 103-88, behind 23 Points from Pascal Siakam. Let’s take a look at some of the best player props available for Thursday nights action, eith odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportbook

Joel Embiid Over 27.5 (-110)

The over is a lot here, but the MVP candidate will need to have a big night for his team to win. He will also have to pick up the slack of a struggling James Harden, but the over is still the play.

Pascal Siakam Over 8.5 Rebounds (-125)

Siakam is the leader of this team and has played well during the series. He is averaging around seven rebounds per game, but at home, he will have a big day, he is a possible double-double candidate.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.