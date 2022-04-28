Best prop bets to consider for Mavericks vs. Jazz Game 6

The Dallas Mavericks will head to Utah in attempt to close out their series with the Jazz in Game 6 on Thursday night. The Mavs won Game 5 at home, 102-77, behind 33 points from star Luka Doncic. Lets take a look at some of player props ahead of Thursday’s game, odds are courtesy of DraftKings SportsBook

Luka Doncic Over 31.5 (-110)

Is there any question on this? Doncic has been locked in since returning from injury, and it won’t change in Game 6. With the Mavs looking to close this one out, he will have a huge night to win on the road.

Jalen Brunson Over 3.5 assists (+105)

Brunson has been one of the breakout stars of this year’s playoffs. He kept the Mavs afloat while Doncic was out and even maintained his production with Doncic back in the lineup. Brunson is averaging four assists per game in this series. Take the over.

