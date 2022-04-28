Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Thursday, April 28

Thursday night’s NBA slate features three Game 6 contests that could lead to three of the four remaining series coming to an end with each one sitting at 3-2. The night gets started with the 76ers looking to close out the Raptors at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Suns hoping to send the Pelicans packing at 7:30. The Mavericks will look to ice the Jazz in Utah and advance to the next round, with that game tipping off at 10 p.m.

It’s always a little tougher finding player props when there are only a few games on the schedule in one night, but that doesn’t mean it’s impossible. Let’s go over a few of our favorite prop bets ahead of tonight’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Dorian Finney-Smith over 2.5 threes (+110)

Finney-Smith has been instrumental in the Mavericks’ success this season, and especially through the first five games of the postseason. He’s averaged just under 43 minutes per game in the series against the Jazz, while putting up 12.2 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. It’s no secret that Utah’s perimeter defense is found lacking, leaving guys like DFS wide open on the wing for an easy triple. Finney-Smith has shot 38.2 percent from downtown, draining 13 of his 34 attempts. Chances are the Jazz will be scrambling to contain Luka Doncic, and Finney-Smith will once again be able to knock down a few from beyond the arc.

Brandon Ingram over 25.5 points (-105)

While it looks like the Suns may be able to close out this series tonight against the Pelicans, don’t expect New Orleans to roll over and let it happen. Ingram has been fantastic throughout the series, averaging 28.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game through the first five outings. He’s only scored less than 25 twice, and has reached at least 30 points in the other three games, regardless of win or loss. The Pels won’t go down without a fight, and I suspect Ingram will continue to do what he’s been doing, as he’s shot 47.9 percent from the field. Not to mention he’ll be doing it in front of his home crowd, where he scored 34 and 30 at home in Games 3 and 4, respectively.

Rudy Gobert over 14.5 rebounds (-110)

If there’s anything you can count on in the Mavs-Jazz series, it’s that Rudy Gobert will rack up the rebounds. The league’s leading rebounder throughout the regular season has averaged 13.4 boards per game in this series, only dipping into single digits once when he only grabbed seven in Game 3. The Jazz will be at home tonight, and as they’re clearly on the ropes, I’m expecting them to put up a good fight on both ends of the floor. Expect Rudy to grab at least 15 rebounds tonight, if not more — he racked up 17 in both Game 1 and Game 2, then followed up with 15 at home in Game 4.

