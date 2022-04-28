NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Thursday, April 28

The NBA has three games on its slate tonight, but each one is a Game 6, so it’s a big night as three teams look to close out their series. The 76ers and Raptors tip off at 7 p.m. ET with the Suns and Pelicans at 7:30 p.m. The night ends with the Mavericks looking to finish off the Jazz at 10 p.m.

Even though there are only three games to choose from tonight, there are still plenty of players you can stick in your lineup ahead of the action. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Reggie Bullock, Dallas Mavericks, $5,000

Bullock only went 31 minutes on Monday’s Game 5 after being ejected with two technical fouls, but he still managed to rack up 28.25 fantasy points at DraftKings. He put up a series-low nine points, along with seven rebounds, three steals, and two assists. He scored double digit points in each of the four games prior to that, and he hasn’t brought in less than 24.75 fantasy points as a result. His ceiling may not be super high, but it looks like his floor is fairly consistent against a Jazz team who struggles with defending the perimeter. Bullock has hit exactly three from beyond the arc in all five games, and I wouldn’t expect much to change for him tonight in Game 6.

Precious Achiuwa, Toronto Raptors, $4,600

Achiuwa put up 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds in Toronto’s big Game 5 win over Philadelphia, racking up 32.25 fantasy points in the process through 27 minutes. It’s the second time he’s scored double digit points in the last three games, as he dropped 20 points and brought in 30 DKFP in Game 3. Toronto is on the ropes tonight as they look to avoid elimination, and it seems as though Achiuwa has been putting in some really good work for the Raptors. He hasn’t brought in less than 10 DKFP in his last nine games, averaging 21.3 DKFP per game through that stretch.

JaVale McGee, Phoenix Suns, $3,500

McGee hasn’t seen a ton of playing time through the series as he sits behind Deandre Ayton on the depth chart, but he tends to maximize his output when he’s on the floor. He scored double digit points in Game 2, 3, and 4, racking up fantasy point totals as high as 20.75. He’s not going to bring in dozens of points or anything, but if you’re looking for a decent output from a big man at an insanely low price, McGee isn’t a bad option to round out your lineup.