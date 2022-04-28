Best lineup strategy for 76ers vs. Raptors Game 6 NBA Showdown

The Philadelphia 76ers will look to close out the series against the Toronto Raptors tonight as they head across the border for Game 6 with a 3-2 lead. The action tips off on Thursday night at 7:00 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena.

Let’s go over the Showdown fantasy outlook for the game for contests on DraftKings.

Captain’s Picks

Joel Embiid ($17,400) - Embiid is the obvious choice for your captain pick from the Sixers, as he’s averaged 56 fantasy points per game throughout the whole season. He’s only done 43.7 fppg through the first five games of the series against the Raptors, but he’s logged a double-double in all but one of those outings. Granted, Philly is on a bit of a backslide after losing the last two in a row, but Embiid will look to put up big numbers as he always does and end the series in Toronto tonight.

Pascal Siakam ($15,900) - Siakam has been instrumental for the Raptors in this series, especially through the last two straight wins. He put up 56.5 fantasy points in Game 4, followed by a 47.5 DKFP performance in Game 5. He’s been the leading scorer for the Raptors in three of the five games, averaging 27 points, 7 rebounds, and 6.3 assists through the series. With Fred VanVleet’s status still up in the air with a hip injury, expect Siakam to shoulder a lot of the scoring duties once again.

FLEX Plays

Tobias Harris ($8,200) - Harris has been huge for the Sixers throughout the series, putting up three straight double-doubles, finishing Game 5 just three rebounds short of grabbing his fourth. His effort in Game 4 was superb despite the loss, going for 15 points and 11 rebounds while he brought in 38.25 fantasy points. He’ll look to keep his form going in Toronto tonight while helping the Sixers close out this series in Game 6.

Gary Trent Jr. ($7,800) - After a rough start to the series that saw Trent score just nine points in the first two games, he’s exploded for double digits in each game since then. He went for back-to-back 24-point performances in Games 3 and 4, racking up 37.5 and 36.25 fantasy points, respectively. He put up 16 points in Game 5, good for 26.75 DKFP. The Raptors will be relying on him somewhat to put in another solid performance if they want to avoid elimination tonight.

Fades

Tyrese Maxey ($7,600) - Maxey started off the postseason in fantastic form, as he averaged 30.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5 assists over his first two games. He brought in 51.25 fantasy points in Game 2, which outdid the 48.5 he brought in Game 1. Since then, he’s been struggling to keep up the same consistency, failing to break 30 DKFP in the last three games straight. He still sees plenty of playing time, averaging 41.4 minutes per game through the series, but his performances just aren’t reaching the level they did in the first two games.

Thaddeus Young ($4,200) - The 33-year-old had a great performance in Game 4, putting up 13 points, five rebounds, and five assists for 35.25 fantasy points. He hadn’t seen more than eight minutes in the first three games, but clearly coach Nick Nurse wanted to shake things up, and it seems to have worked in Game 4. He went 16 minutes in Game 5, only bringing in 12.75 fantasy points. Don’t count on him to be able to replicate that Game 4 output tonight.

The Outcome

With Fred VanVleet still likely out after suffering a hip injury, it puts a lot of pressure on the Raptors to be able to win a third game in the row while facing elimination. Pascal Siakam has been fantastic throughout the series, and Joel Embiid has somewhat struggled over the last couple of games. However, with weapons like Tobias Harris, James Harden, and Tyrese Maxey in their arsenal, if Embiid puts in a good performance in Toronto tonight, it would seem the pieces will fall into place for the Sixers to close out the series and move on.

Final score: Sixers 108, Raptors 103