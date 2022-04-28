Pick against the spread, over/under for Suns vs. Pelicans Game 6

The New Orleans Pelicans are heading back home for Game 6 of their first-round series against the Phoenix Suns trying to stave off elimination. The Suns won Game 5 convincingly 112-97 and are a win away from advancing to the second round. Mikal Bridges had a breakout game, pouring in 31 points and playing stellar defense. Phoenix is a 2-point favorite, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 214.

Suns vs. Pelicans, 7:30p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Phoenix -2

The Pelicans have been an amazing story. We rarely see an eight-seed challenge the top seed in the NBA Playoffs. There is a reason why the Suns are the top seed in the West, as they showed in Game 5 and will show again on Thursday. Even with Devin Booker likely out, Phoenix has multiple players who can have an offensive explosion at any point, as we saw in Game 5 with Bridges. The Pelicans are a tough out at home, but the Suns should pull away late.

Over/Under: Over 214

The Pelicans play well at home, and Brandon Ingram is due for another big performance. Four of the six games in this series have gone well over 214, so follow the trends and go over.

