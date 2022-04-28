Pick against the spread, over/under for 76ers vs. Raptors Game 6

The Toronto Raptors return home to the North trying to force a Game 7 against the Philadelphia 76ers. The 76ers took a 3-0 lead in the series, but the Raptors have found life, winning two straight, including a 103-88 victory in Philadelphia in Game 5. Pascal Siakam led the way for Toronto scoring 23 points, and they were able to win without point guard Fred Vanvleet. The 76ers are a 1.5-point favorite according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 210.

76ers vs. Raptors, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Raptors +1.5

The Raptors have all of the momentum in this series right now, and they don’t seem intent on letting it go. Toronto is headed home to a raucous arena to face a 76ers team minus one of its best wing defenders in Matisse Thybulle and an injured Joel Embiid. The Raptors were 24-17 at home this season and averaged 111 points per game. Philly is fighting an uphill battle in this one, and with James Harden underperforming, the Raptors will force Game 7.

Over/Under: Under 210

The Raptors will make this game a grind. The higher the score goes, the harder it will be for them to win. Four of the five games in this series have gone under, so that seems like the safe bet here.

