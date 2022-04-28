Pick against the spread, over/under for Mavericks vs. Jazz Game 6

The Dallas Mavericks will look to close out their series against the Utah Jazz on Thursday Night. Game 6 will return to Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. Luka Doncic missed the first few games with an injury, but he has returned and made his presence known. Doncic put on a show in Game 5, scoring 33 points en route to a 102-77 victory. This game is a pick ‘em, with the Jazz being a 1-point favorite, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 209.5.

Mavericks vs. Jazz, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Mavericks +1

Normally you side the home team in these situations, but the Mavs have the best player in the floor with Doncic, and unless Donovan Mitchell is able to match him, the Jazz will have a hard time winning. Dallas also covers 58 percent of its spreads, and it will do so here in a close out situation.

Over/Under: Over 209.5

The Jazz average 116 points per game at home, and the Mavericks average 107 points per game on the road. Utah plays well at home, which will force Dallas to keep up. Expect a high-scoring game with Doncic and Mitchell trading baskets in the fourth quarter.

