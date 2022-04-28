How to watch Thursday’s NBA playoff games via live online stream

There are three pivotal Game 6 matchups on Thursday’s NBA slate. Here’s how fans can watch these games on TV and via livestream.

Things get started on NBATV when the Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors tip off at 7:00 p.m. ET. The 76ers are on the brink of going from a 3-0 lead to a 3-3 tied series. Doc Rivers has blown 3-1 leads before, but no team has ever blown a 3-0 lead. The Raptors are at home and have a new lease on playoff life but the 76ers will want to avoid a do-or-die Game 7.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA playoff matchup, you can stream the game online on the NBA TV site, but keep in mind that you’ll need a subscription. Occasionally, they’ll promote a free trial for the subscription. If you don’t have a login to live stream the game through the NBA TV website, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

There are two games on TNT, with the Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans playing at 7:30 p.m. ET before the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz square off at 10:00 p.m. ET. The Suns and Mavericks hope to close out their respective series. Donovan Mitchell plans to play for Utah in Game 6 after suffering a hamstring injury late in Game 5.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.