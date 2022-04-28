How to watch 76ers vs. Raptors Game 6 via live online stream

NBATV will host Thursday’s matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors with tipoff set for 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game online on the NBA TV site, but keep in mind that you’ll need a subscription. Occasionally, they’ll promote a free trial for the subscription. If you don’t have a login to live stream the game through the NBA TV website, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Sixers will look to bounce back from Game 5 loss to close out the series in Game 6 and move onto the semifinals. Philadelphia’s offense struggled to get on track against the Raptors and it had 15 turnovers. Joel Embiid led the team with 20 points, 11 rebounds, and four assists, but it wasn’t enough to get the win. The Sixers had all five starters in double figures, but the bench only scored 11 points.

The Raptors are on the brink of pushing this series to a Game 7 after winning the last two games. Toronto received another excellent performance Pascal Siakam, who had 23 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists. He led the charge for the Raptors and the rest of the team followed suit as it was without All-Star Fred VanVleet. VanVleet is listed as doubtful for Game 6 with a hip injury.