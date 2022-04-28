How to watch Suns vs. Pelicans Game 6 via live online stream

TNT will host Thursday’s matchup between the Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

Suns vs. Pelicans, Game 6

Date: Thursday, April 28

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Suns are one win away from advancing to the semifinals after defeating the Pelicans 112-97 in Game 5 Tuesday night. Phoenix shot the ball well from the field at 50 percent and from three-point range at 37 percent. Mikal Bridges scored a game-high 31 points on 12-17 shooting from the field and 4-4 from three-point range. He also added five rebounds and stepped up when the Suns needed someone else to carry the scoring load. Chris Paul also added 22 points, 11 assists, and six rebounds.

The Pelicans will now try to push this first round series to a Game 7, which is not out of the realm of possibility with the series going back to New Orleans. The Pels didn’t shoot the ball from three-point range (20%) and posted 15 turnovers. Brandon Ingram led the way with 22 points, five rebounds, and five assists. CJ McCollum added 21 points, eight rebounds, and five assists.