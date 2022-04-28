How to watch Mavericks vs. Jazz Game 6 via live online stream

TNT will host Thursday’s matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz with tipoff set for 10:00 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.

Mavericks vs. Jazz, Game 6

Date: Thursday, April 28

Start time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Mavericks are one win away from moving onto the next round after they defeated the Jazz 102-77 in Game 5 Monday night. The backcourt duo of Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson once again dominated Utah with 57 points. Doncic also had a game-high 13 rebounds and dished out five assists.

The Jazz are trying to stave off elimination after falling flat on their faces in Game 5 earlier this week. Donovan Mitchell only had nine points on 4-of-15 shooting from the field and 0-of-7 from three-point range. Jordan Clarkson led the Jazz in scoring for the second straight game with 20 points. The Jazz shot 10 percent from three-point range, is one way to lose in the playoffs quickly.