NFL Draft announcers: Who is announcing and analyzing day 1 the draft for ESPN

The first round of the NFL Draft is nearly here, and ESPN will provide plenty of coverage on set from Las Vegas Nevada on Thursday, April 28th. The event will get started at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Mike Greenberg will host ESPN’s coverage for his second consecutive year in that role, and analysts include Mel Kiper Jr., Louis Riddick and Booger McFarland. Kiper will not be in Vegas because he is unvaccinated, though he will be live from his home studio in Maryland.

NFL insider Chris Mortensen will be featured prominently as Adam Schefter will be unavailable to attend his son’s college graduation.

ESPN will also have four reporters live from team facilities including Jeff Darlington with the Kansas City Chiefs, Kimberley A. Martin with the New York Jets Jets, Sal Paolantonio with the Philadelphia Eagles and Dianna Russini with the New York Giants.

ESPN will get their coverage started early at 3:00 p.m. ET, leading into Round 1 of the draft. The network’s primary location will be inside the NFL Theater, adjacent to the Caesars Forum.

Fans will have plenty of options to consume the draft as the first round will air separate broadcasts on ESPN, ABC, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes and ESPN’s social channels (ESPN App, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube).