NFL Draft announcers: Who is announcing and analyzing day 1 the draft for NFL Network

The NFL Network will provide hours of coverage involving the NFL Draft for the first day of the event on Thursday, April 28th. The draft will get started at 8:00 p.m. ET from Las Vegas, Nevada.

This will be the 16th year the network will be on hand for the NFL Draft and will be hosted by Rich Eisen, who is the longest-tenured host of this event. He will be joined by draft expert Daniel Jeremiah, analyst Charles Davis, Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw, Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner, FOX college football analyst Joel Klatt and NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. Melissa Stark will interview draftees on stage following their selection.

Eisen, Jeremiah, Davis and Shaw will operate from the main set at the Bellagio with Warner and Klatt working from the theater set.

Below is a look at the NFL Network reporters who will help provide coverage and where they will be stationed for Round 1.

Fans will have plenty of options to consume the draft as the first round will air separate broadcasts on NFL Network, ESPN, ABC, ESPN Deportes and ESPN’s social channels (ESPN App, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube).