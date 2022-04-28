NFL Draft announcers: Who is announcing and analyzing day 1 the draft for ABC

The opening round of the 2022 NFL Draft kicksoff Thursday night live from Las Vegas, with several different ways to watch 32 young men see their lifelong dreams become a reality.

Two of the biggest options to view the first round of the Draft will be on ESPN and ABC. The two broadcasts will be wildly different, with the ESPN broadcast focusing on the statistical and on-field impact of the newest NFL players, while ABC will focus on off-the-field journeys and telling the players' individual stories.

Because of those different approaches, it's understandable that the ABC broadcast will feature a ton of familiar faces from ESPN’s college football telecasts. These people have spent years watching and getting to know the prospects in the college ranks, so they will know the players much better than the ones on ESPN who are simply looking at raw data and game film for the most part.

The ABC broadcast will be led by College Gameday host Rece Davis on the main ABC set, he’ll be accompanied by Todd McShay and Desmond Howard. Kirk Herbstreit was supposed to be on the telecast as well, but he was forced to back out due to medical reasons.

Sam Ponder and Jesse Palmer will anchor the broadcast’s secondary set, being joined by Robert Griffin III. ESPN’s college football insider Pete Thamel will also be reporting on news throughout the evening, making his first on-camera appearance for the network since joining ESPN from Yahoo earlier this year.

Suzy Kolber will serve as the network’s on-stage reporter, interviewing players after they’re selected. Laura Rutledge will handle reporting duties from the Green Room, speaking with families, friends and former coaches of the prospects.

The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft starts Thursday at 8 p.m. EST.