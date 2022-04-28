Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Thursday, April 28

The main MLB slate on Thursday, April 28th features nine games during the day. The first game will feature the Milwaukee Brewers taking on the Pittsburgh Pirates with first pitch from PNC Park being at 12:35 p.m. ET. All of the games included in the main slate will begin between 12:35 p.m. and 2:10 p.m. ET.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Thursday, April 28.

Manny Machado $5,900

Jake Cronenworth $4,700

Jurickson Profar $4,000

If I had told you that Jurickson Profar would be leading the Padres in home runs with two days left in the month of April, would you have believed me? Here we are. He has five home runs and 15 RBIs which both lead the team in the respective categories. The Reds have been horrible this year and are 3-15 through 18 games. They send Tyler Mahle to the mound who is 1-2 with a 6.88 ERA. The Padres have a dangerous lineup and have another game they should tee off on the opposing pitcher.

Connor Joe $5,600

C.J. Cron $5,300

Randal Grichuk $4,200

The Rockies don’t usually get the shoutouts in this article, but this matchup is an exception. The Phillies will be sending Zack Wheeler to the mound who has had a rough start to the year. He heads into this game 0-3 with an 8.53 ERA. Joe, Cron and Grichuk have been tearing up the ball recently and are solid options that can save you some cap space for your lineup.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. $5,400

Joey Wendle $3,900

Jorge Soler $3,800

Speaking of bad starts to the season, the Nationals are starting Patrick Corbin in this game. He is 0-3 with an 11.20 ERA. Now, the Marlins' names aren’t going to be the flashiest names in your lineup, but they come with a large upside. With the prices that the players cost for your lineup, they are worth the risk.