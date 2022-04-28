Betting splits for 1st overall pick in 2022 NFL Draft

For the second year in a row, the Jacksonville Jaguars have the number one pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Unlike Trevor Lawrence last year, there is more of a debate on who the Jaguars will take at number one. Below is a look at the betting splits for the No. 1 overall pick for DraftKings Sportsbook bettors.

With Lawrence under center after taking him number one last year, we can rule out Jacksonville taking a quarterback number one. Offensive line also seems unlikely as the Jaguars agreed to terms with left tackle Cam Robinson and signed offensive guard Brandon Scherff in free agency.

Peter King of Pro Football Talk, told us he heard to “expect a surprise out of the Jaguars” and had Travon Walker going down to Jacksonville with the number one pick. He is now the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with -300 odds, passing Aiden Hutchinson who was the presumed favorite.

The most amusing part of this list has to be the player at No. 9. Former Oklahoma quarterback and new South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler was at one point the betting favorite. He returned to school and transferred, but enough people bet him that he ranks in the top ten most bet players. The list below includes current odds as of this article publishing.

Travon Walker (-300): 31% handle, 15% bets Aidan Hutchinson (+300): 22% handle, 24% bets Evan Neal (+2500): 17% handle, 17% bets Ikem Ekwonu (+600): 17% handle, 13% bets Kayvon Thibodeaux (+5000): 4% handle, 9% bets Malik Willis (+10000): 2% handle, 4% bets Kenny Pickett (+10000): 2% handle, 3% bets Charles Cross (+10000): 1% handle, 2% bets Spencer Rattler (OTB): 1% handle, 1% bets Matt Corral (OTB): 0% handle, 2% bets

Best Bet

Aidan Hutchinson at +250. Walker has gained the most steam this week for the number one pick, the odds aren’t in our favor to bet here. With the third and fourth favorites both being offensive linemen, I like rolling the dice here with Hutchinson who seemed to be the favorite for Jacksonville up until the past couple of weeks.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.