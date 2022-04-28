Best wide receivers available heading into the second round

The first round of the 2022 NFL draft saw a run on wide receivers, with six being taken by the end of the night. Drake London, Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Jameson Williams, Jahan Dotson and Treylon Burks were picked, leaving some teams who could’ve used a wide receiver hanging. However, there are still plenty of pass-catching options for franchises to consider on Day 2.
Georgia star George Pickens is surprisingly still on the board, as many considered him to be a first-round pick. Pickens had some off-field concerns and injury issues this season but did show out in some of the team’s biggest games. Maybe the Green Bay Packers, who took two Georgia players in the first round, can add him to their collection of former Bulldogs.
Purdue star David Bell, Western Michigan’s Skyy Moore and Clemson standout Justyn Ross are also well-known players who are available for teams needing receiver help. Look for all three to be in the mix on Day 2.
2022 NFL Draft: Best wide receivers available on Day 2
|Rank
|Player Name
|Position
|School
|45
|George Pickens
|WR
|Georgia
|48
|Skyy Moore
|WR
|Western Michigan
|49
|Christian Watson
|WR
|North Dakota State
|57
|John Metchie III
|WR
|Alabama
|69
|Calvin Austin III
|WR
|Memphis
|71
|David Bell
|WR
|Purdue
|77
|Alec Pierce
|WR
|Cincinnati
|79
|Jalen Tolbert
|WR
|South Alabama
|83
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|Kentucky
|95
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|Boise State
|119
|Justyn Ross
|WR
|Clemson
|127
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|Nevada
|144
|Velus Jones Jr.
|WR
|Tennessee
|147
|Danny Gray
|WR
|SMU
|151
|Tyquan Thornton
|WR
|Baylor
|156
|Bo Melton
|WR
|Rutgers
|158
|Kyle Philips
|WR
|UCLA
|184
|Erik Ezukanma
|WR
|Texas Tech
|211
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|Michigan State
|212
|Kevin Austin Jr.
|WR
|Notre Dame
|220
|Charleston Rambo
|WR
|Miami (FL)
|222
|Dai'Jean Dixon
|WR
|Nicholls
|228
|Tre Turner
|WR
|Virginia Tech
|229
|Isaiah Weston
|WR
|Northern Iowa
|232
|Reggie Roberson Jr.
|WR
|SMU
|235
|Dontario Drummond
|WR
|Mississippi
|238
|Makai Polk
|WR
|Mississippi State
|245
|Jaivon Heiligh
|WR
|Coastal Carolina
|253
|Josh Johnson
|WR
|Tulsa
|254
|Jerreth Sterns
|WR
|Western Kentucky
|261
|Samori Toure
|WR
|Nebraska
|278
|Jaquarii Roberson
|WR
|Wake Forest
|288
|Ty Fryfogle
|WR
|Indiana
|304
|Braylon Sanders
|WR
|Mississippi
|319
|Deven Thompkins
|WR
|Utah State
|324
|Tanner Conner
|WR
|Idaho State
|325
|Devon Williams
|WR
|Oregon
|327
|Michael Woods II
|WR
|Oklahoma
|351
|Slade Bolden
|WR
|Alabama
|357
|Emeka Emezie
|WR
|NC State
|372
|Tay Martin
|WR
|Oklahoma State
|374
|Dareke Young
|WR
|Lenoir-Rhyne
|382
|Justin Hall
|WR
|Ball State
|384
|Corey Sutton
|WR
|Appalachian State
|397
|Kalil Pimpleton
|WR
|Central Michigan
|400
|Johnny Johnson III
|WR
|Oregon
|430
|Tyler Snead
|WR
|East Carolina
|437
|Jalen Virgil
|WR
|Appalachian State
|443
|Jequez Ezzard
|WR
|Sam Houston State
|456
|Dennis Houston
|WR
|Western Illinois
|459
|Kaylon Geiger
|WR
|Texas Tech
|461
|Lio'undre Gallimore
|WR
|Valdosta State
|467
|Mike Harley
|WR
|Miami (FL)
|468
|Stanley Berryhill III
|WR
|Arizona
|472
|Britain Covey
|WR
|Utah
|484
|Calvin Jackson Jr.
|WR
|Washington State
|509
|Dee Anderson
|WR
|Alabama A&M
|518
|Malachi Carter
|WR
|Georgia Tech
|544
|Travell Harris
|WR
|Washington State
|547
|JaVonta Payton
|WR
|Tennessee
|552
|Demetris Robinson
|WR
|Auburn
|569
|K.D. Nixon
|WR
|USC
|581
|Nykeim Johnson
|WR
|Syracuse
|611
|Taysir Mack
|WR
|Pittsburgh
|621
|Melvin Rouse II
|WR
|Yale
|627
|Changa Hodge
|WR
|Virginia Tech
|633
|Montrell Washington
|WR
|Samford
|641
|Tyshaun James
|WR
|Central Connecticut