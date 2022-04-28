 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Best wide receivers available heading into the second round

Six wide receivers were selected in Thursday night’s first round. Here’s a look at the next tier of wideouts heading into Day 2.

By DKNation Staff
Western Michigan Broncos wide receiver Skyy Moore (24) runs the ball into the end zone for a 30-yard touchdown after a reception against the Pittsburgh Panthers during a college football game on Sept. 18, 2021 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The first round of the 2022 NFL draft saw a run on wide receivers, with six being taken by the end of the night. Drake London, Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Jameson Williams, Jahan Dotson and Treylon Burks were picked, leaving some teams who could’ve used a wide receiver hanging. However, there are still plenty of pass-catching options for franchises to consider on Day 2.

Georgia star George Pickens is surprisingly still on the board, as many considered him to be a first-round pick. Pickens had some off-field concerns and injury issues this season but did show out in some of the team’s biggest games. Maybe the Green Bay Packers, who took two Georgia players in the first round, can add him to their collection of former Bulldogs.

Purdue star David Bell, Western Michigan’s Skyy Moore and Clemson standout Justyn Ross are also well-known players who are available for teams needing receiver help. Look for all three to be in the mix on Day 2.

2022 NFL Draft: Best wide receivers available on Day 2

Rank Player Name Position School
45 George Pickens WR Georgia
48 Skyy Moore WR Western Michigan
49 Christian Watson WR North Dakota State
57 John Metchie III WR Alabama
69 Calvin Austin III WR Memphis
71 David Bell WR Purdue
77 Alec Pierce WR Cincinnati
79 Jalen Tolbert WR South Alabama
83 Wan'Dale Robinson WR Kentucky
95 Khalil Shakir WR Boise State
119 Justyn Ross WR Clemson
127 Romeo Doubs WR Nevada
144 Velus Jones Jr. WR Tennessee
147 Danny Gray WR SMU
151 Tyquan Thornton WR Baylor
156 Bo Melton WR Rutgers
158 Kyle Philips WR UCLA
184 Erik Ezukanma WR Texas Tech
211 Jalen Nailor WR Michigan State
212 Kevin Austin Jr. WR Notre Dame
220 Charleston Rambo WR Miami (FL)
222 Dai'Jean Dixon WR Nicholls
228 Tre Turner WR Virginia Tech
229 Isaiah Weston WR Northern Iowa
232 Reggie Roberson Jr. WR SMU
235 Dontario Drummond WR Mississippi
238 Makai Polk WR Mississippi State
245 Jaivon Heiligh WR Coastal Carolina
253 Josh Johnson WR Tulsa
254 Jerreth Sterns WR Western Kentucky
261 Samori Toure WR Nebraska
278 Jaquarii Roberson WR Wake Forest
288 Ty Fryfogle WR Indiana
304 Braylon Sanders WR Mississippi
319 Deven Thompkins WR Utah State
324 Tanner Conner WR Idaho State
325 Devon Williams WR Oregon
327 Michael Woods II WR Oklahoma
351 Slade Bolden WR Alabama
357 Emeka Emezie WR NC State
372 Tay Martin WR Oklahoma State
374 Dareke Young WR Lenoir-Rhyne
382 Justin Hall WR Ball State
384 Corey Sutton WR Appalachian State
397 Kalil Pimpleton WR Central Michigan
400 Johnny Johnson III WR Oregon
430 Tyler Snead WR East Carolina
437 Jalen Virgil WR Appalachian State
443 Jequez Ezzard WR Sam Houston State
456 Dennis Houston WR Western Illinois
459 Kaylon Geiger WR Texas Tech
461 Lio'undre Gallimore WR Valdosta State
467 Mike Harley WR Miami (FL)
468 Stanley Berryhill III WR Arizona
472 Britain Covey WR Utah
484 Calvin Jackson Jr. WR Washington State
509 Dee Anderson WR Alabama A&M
518 Malachi Carter WR Georgia Tech
544 Travell Harris WR Washington State
547 JaVonta Payton WR Tennessee
552 Demetris Robinson WR Auburn
569 K.D. Nixon WR USC
581 Nykeim Johnson WR Syracuse
611 Taysir Mack WR Pittsburgh
621 Melvin Rouse II WR Yale
627 Changa Hodge WR Virginia Tech
633 Montrell Washington WR Samford
641 Tyshaun James WR Central Connecticut

