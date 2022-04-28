Best wide receivers available heading into the second round

The first round of the 2022 NFL draft saw a run on wide receivers, with six being taken by the end of the night. Drake London, Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Jameson Williams, Jahan Dotson and Treylon Burks were picked, leaving some teams who could’ve used a wide receiver hanging. However, there are still plenty of pass-catching options for franchises to consider on Day 2.

Georgia star George Pickens is surprisingly still on the board, as many considered him to be a first-round pick. Pickens had some off-field concerns and injury issues this season but did show out in some of the team’s biggest games. Maybe the Green Bay Packers, who took two Georgia players in the first round, can add him to their collection of former Bulldogs.

Purdue star David Bell, Western Michigan’s Skyy Moore and Clemson standout Justyn Ross are also well-known players who are available for teams needing receiver help. Look for all three to be in the mix on Day 2.