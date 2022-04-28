Moneyline pick, best player prop for Cubs vs. Braves on Thursday

The Chicago Cubs and Atlanta Braves will wrap-up their three-game series tonight at 7:20 p.m. ET on MLB Network. The Cubs will have Drew Smyly on the mound, while the Braves will give the ball to Kyle Wright. We’ll go over some ideal picks on DraftKings Sportsbook centered around the game here.

Cubs vs. Braves, 7:20 p.m. ET

Run line: Cubs +1.5 (-115), Braves -1.5 (-105)

Total: 8

Moneyline odds: Cubs +180, Braves -220

ML pick: Braves -220

The Braves will be looking to get back into the win column after losing 6-3 to the Cubs in extra innings last night. Atlanta will have Kyle Wright on the mound, who is 2-0 with an ERA of 1.06 in three starts. Wright is coming off of an electrifying performance last week, where he allowed four hits and posted 11 strikeouts in six innings pitched. In his second start, he recorded nine strikeouts in five innings pitched against the San Diego Padres.

As for the Cubbies, they will have Smyly on the mound, who pitched for the Braves last season. The southpaw had a 4.27 ERA at Truist Park last year with an OBA of .222. Chicago’s offense will have to carry them like they did last night. Outside of last night and their 21-run performance last weekend, they are averaging two runs per game in the other three games.

Best player prop: Seiya Suzuki over 0.5 singles (-110)

Suzuki has been one of the best hitters on the Cubs’ this season and making some early noise for NL Rookie of the Year. The 27-year-old is hitting .333 with four home runs and 14 RBI in 57 at-bats this season. The rookie outfielder has recorded a single in three out of his last five games. He’s hitting .417 at the plate with 15 hits against right-handed pitchers this season.

