Moneyline pick, best player prop for Orioles vs. Yankees on Thursday

The New York Yankees will go for their sixth straight victory and a home sweep of the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, Baltimore has one of the worst records in baseball, looking to avoid a fourth straight win.

This should be a compelling pitching matchup with a pair of throwers who have got off to strong starts in 2022. Jameson Taillon will make his fourth start with the Yankees, entering with a 3.07 ERA. He allowed 2 runs in 4.2 innings of a victory against Baltimore on April 16th. Bruce Zimmermann did not allow a run in his first two starts and gave up 2 earned runs in his last time out. On April 17th, he threw 5 shutout innings in a loss to the Yankees.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Orioles vs. Yankees, 1:05 p.m. ET

Run line: Yankees -1.5 (-105), Orioles +1.5 (-115)

Total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Yankees -210, Orioles +175

ML pick: Orioles +175

Let’s take a risk and go after the underdog on Thursday afternoon. Zimmermann has been impressive in a small sample size this season and has to be throwing with a ton of confidence. Baltimore has the worst offense in terms of runs per game, but getting +175 odds siding with a pitcher with a 1.20 ERA is too good to pass up.

Best player prop: Rougned Odor U0.5 hits (-110)

The Orioles are not getting a ton of production out of their starting second baseman this season with a .150 batting average. Odor has just 6 hits on the season and went hitless in 11 of the 17 games this year, and there’s a good chance he comes up empty once again Thursday afternoon.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.