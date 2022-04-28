 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Moneyline pick, best player prop for Orioles vs. Yankees on Thursday

We go over some of the best betting options for Thursday’s matchup between the Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees.

By Erik Buchinger
Cleveland Guardians v New York Yankees Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

The New York Yankees will go for their sixth straight victory and a home sweep of the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, Baltimore has one of the worst records in baseball, looking to avoid a fourth straight win.

This should be a compelling pitching matchup with a pair of throwers who have got off to strong starts in 2022. Jameson Taillon will make his fourth start with the Yankees, entering with a 3.07 ERA. He allowed 2 runs in 4.2 innings of a victory against Baltimore on April 16th. Bruce Zimmermann did not allow a run in his first two starts and gave up 2 earned runs in his last time out. On April 17th, he threw 5 shutout innings in a loss to the Yankees.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Orioles vs. Yankees, 1:05 p.m. ET

Run line: Yankees -1.5 (-105), Orioles +1.5 (-115)
Total: 8.5
Moneyline odds: Yankees -210, Orioles +175

ML pick: Orioles +175

Let’s take a risk and go after the underdog on Thursday afternoon. Zimmermann has been impressive in a small sample size this season and has to be throwing with a ton of confidence. Baltimore has the worst offense in terms of runs per game, but getting +175 odds siding with a pitcher with a 1.20 ERA is too good to pass up.

Best player prop: Rougned Odor U0.5 hits (-110)

The Orioles are not getting a ton of production out of their starting second baseman this season with a .150 batting average. Odor has just 6 hits on the season and went hitless in 11 of the 17 games this year, and there’s a good chance he comes up empty once again Thursday afternoon.

