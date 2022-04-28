Best MLB bets to consider for Thursday, April 28

We have a 13-game slate on tap for Thursday, April 28th. There are two games beginning at 12:35 p.m. ET, with the rest of the games starting after 1:05 p.m. ET. The action gets started at 12:35 p.m. ET with the Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates wrapping up their three-game set. With all of the options for bets to consider, these are our favorites for Thursday’s slate of games.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Thursday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Thursday, April 28

Minnesota Twins Team Total over 3.5 runs (-125)

We are going to take the juice on the Twins’ offense today, which has been on fire over the last week or so. Minnesota is averaging 5.4 runs per game in their last five games and have gone over 3.5 runs in four out of their last five games.

The Twins will be looking for the three-game sweep today and will be facing Tarik Skubal, who is 1-1 and 2.30 ERA in three starts. Skubal has not allowed a run in two-straight starts, but struggled against the Twins last season with 0-2 record and 6.28 ERA (three starts).

The offense has not been lacking for neither the Padres or Reds in the first two games of their three-game set. 27 total runs have been scored in the first two games and that will likely continue with Nick Martinez and Tyler Mahle on the mound.

Martinez is 0-2 with an ERA of 4.30 and has allowed five home runs on the season. The 31-year-old has given up six earned runs in his last two starts and nine walks. As for Mahle, he’s 1-2 with an ERA of 6.88 in four starts. The 27-year-old starting pitcher has given up 20 hits and 13 earned runs in only 17 innings of work this season. It should be a nice day weather wise in Cincinnati, which is good news for both offenses.

Our last play for today’s slate will be the Mariners on the moneyline, who will look to bounce back after losing 3-2 on Wednesday night to the Rays. Seattle will have Chris Flexen on the mound, who is 1-2 with an ERA of 3.63 in three starts. Flexen has pitched well in his last two starts, going six and seven innings against Houston and Kansas City.

The Rays, meanwhile, will have Jeffrey Springs on mound as their opener. Springs will likely pitch maybe two innings at max, leaving the bullpen to pick up the rest. Tampa has a good bullpen, which has an ERA under 3.00 (2.93) through the first 18 games. Seattle will have its work cut out for them, but they are averaging 6.4 runs per game in their last five games.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.