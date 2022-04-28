MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Thursday, April 28

The baseball slate for Thursday, April 28th consists of nine games. The first game will feature the San Diego Padres taking on the Cincinnati Reds with first pitch from Citizens Bank Park scheduled for 12:35 p.m. ET. All of the games included in the main slate will begin between 12:35 p.m. and 2:10 p.m. ET. All salaries below can be found for the main slate at DraftKings DFS.

Top Pitchers

Justin Verlander, Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers ($10,100) — Verlander will be taking the mound for the fourth time this season. He is 1-1 with a 1.89 ERA. In his last outing, he pitched six innings and gave up four hits and three earned runs. Verlander has struck out at least five batters each outing and has a great matchup against the Rangers.

Michael Kopech, Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals ($9,600) — Kopech is making his fourth start of the season. He hasn’t registered a decision yet, but has pitched 14 innings and has only given up one earned run. Kopech hasn’t pitched longer than five innings in an outing yet this season so that is the only hesitation for chipping out the salary needed to throw him in your lineup.

Top Hitters

Byron Buxton, Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit Tigers ($6,200) — Buxton has had two games to get this week going 0-8 over the last two days. Even so, he is still batting .289 with six home runs and 11 RBIs. Less than a week ago, he went 4-4 in a game so Buxton can pull DFS relevant performances out of nowhere.

Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies vs. Colorado Rockies ($6,100) — Harper went 3-4 with two runs in his last game on Wednesday. He is now hitting .247 and has a good matchup on Thursday. The Rockies are pitching right-handed Antonio Senzatela who has a 4.73 ERA with only five strikeouts on the season.

Value Pitcher

Jalen Beeks, Tampa Bay Rays vs. Seattle Mariners ($4,000) — Beeks is the cheapest pitcher available on the main slate. He is a relief pitcher and expected to get some innings tomorrow being the first out of the pen. The Rays have shown that they will play around with the fifth starter in their rotation. Jeffrey Springs is listed as the starter, but look for Beeks to eat some innings in relief.

Value Hitter

Randal Grichuk, Colorado Rockies vs. Philadelphia Phillies ($4,200) — Grichuk saw his modest 10-game hit streak end on Tuesday. He responded by going 2-4 on Wednesday with an RBI. He has a matchup against Zack Wheeler who heads into this game with an 0-3 record and an 8.53 ERA. Grichuk has a favorable matchup and is one of the hottest hitters in the game right now.