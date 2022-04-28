Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Thursday, April 28

We have a 13-game schedule in the majors on Thursday night, with the first game taking place at 12:35 p.m. ET between the Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates. We also have a game on MLB Network at 7:20 p.m. ET with the Chicago Cubs and Atlanta Braves. There are a ton of options for player props, but these are our favorite for Thursday’s slate of games.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Thursday, April 28

Patrick Corbin over 4.5 hits (-165)

Corbin has not had a great start to the season for the Nationals with a record of 0-3 and 11.20 ERA in four outings. The veteran pitcher got roughed up in his last start against the Giants, allowing seven hits and seven earned runs in 1.2 innings pitched. He’ll now try to fix those issues against the Miami Marlins, who are averaging 7.8 hits per game, which is good for 13th in the majors.

The southpaw has allowed more than 4.5 hits in three out of his last four starts and twice at home already. The Marlins are hitting .237 at the plate this season and outscored the Nets 7-3 in the first two games of this series.

J.T. Realmuto over 1.5 total bases (+135)

Realmuto is having a solid start to the 2022 season at the plate, hitting .303 with a home run and three RBI. The All-Star catcher has hit the ball well this week against the Colorado Rockies, going 3-for-8 with a double and RBI in the first two games of the series.

The 31-year-old does not have a ton of at-bats against Rockies starter Austin Gomber, but he’s hitting .280 with two doubles and a homer against lefties this season. Realmuto has gone over 1.5 total bases in three out of his last five games.

Jose Ramirez over 1.5 total bases (+105)

Ramirez has been on fire at the plate this season, hitting a scorching .353 with six home runs and 25 RBI. The 29-year-old third baseman hit two home runs in Wednesday night’s 9-4 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. He’ll look to continue his torrid pace against Angels starter Reid Detmers, who is 0-1 with an ERA of 6.57.

The standout third baseman has a home run and three RBI in two career at-bats against the young pitcher. Ramirez has only gone over 1.5 total bases in two out of his last five games, but he doesn’t need to do much to go over this prop.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.