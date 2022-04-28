Pick on the Moneyline for Guardians-Angels on Thursday

It has been a rough past week for the Cleveland Guardians, who have dropped six straight games, but have one of their most trusted starters taking the mound in Los Angeles, Cal Quantrill, to try to salvage the final game of their series with the Angels.

Cleveland Guardians vs Los Angeles Angels (-165, 8.5)

Quantrill has an 8-1 record in his last 17 starts, posting a 2.25 ERA while allowing 0.9 home runs per nine innings with three runs or fewer surrendered in every starts.

He enters with a lineup behind him that has lent a lot of run support, ranking sixth in the league in batting average and ninth in total runs, plating at least four runs in six of their last 10 road games.

The Angels send 22-year old Reid Detmers to the hill for his ninth career start, entering with a 7.09 lifetime ERA with 1.9 home runs and 4.2 walks per nine innings allowed, going past five innings just once and the team 3-5 in his starts.

The bullpen of the Angels has also had issues, ranking second-worst in the American League in ERA at 4.32 and tied fir the MLB lead in home runs allowed with 13 while the Guardians counter with a 3.54 bullpen ERA.

The Guardians losing streak will be snapped on Thursday behind a lineup that leads the American League in total runs scored on the road and plenty of reliable arms to back them up.

The Play: Guardians +145

