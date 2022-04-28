Braves activate Ronald Acuna Jr. from 10-day IL

The Atlanta Braves announced on Thursday morning that star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. has been activated from the 10-day injury list.

Acuna Jr. has been out since last July, where he tore his ACL against the Miami Marlins. At the time of the injury, the young outfielder was in the running as a MVP candidate in the National League. He was slashing .283/.394/.596 with 24 home runs and 52 RBI.

Acuna Jr. has been playing in rehab games down in the minors, in preparation for his return to the big leagues. To make room for the two-time All-Star on the 40-man roster, the Braves designated veteran outfielder Alex Dickerson for assignment.

The Braves originally had targeted May 6 as a potential date for Acuna Jr. to return to the majors, but he’s been playing well in his six-game stint in Triple-A Gwinnett.

On Wednesday night, Acuna went 2-for-5 at the plate with two strikeouts and played the entire game in right field. Overall, the 24-year-old outfielder hit .368 with one double, one RBI, and posted six walks in 19 at-bats.